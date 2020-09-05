Ragnarok (RAGNA) Reaches Market Cap of $8,520.58

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 45.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. Ragnarok has a total market capitalization of $8,520.58 and $19.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ragnarok coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00049364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00119242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00199892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.74 or 0.01529987 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000342 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00180835 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

