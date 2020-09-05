Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the July 30th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 189.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 149,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 97,684 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 39,429 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $7,884,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,649. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $128.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

