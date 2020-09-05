RealTract (RET) Reaches Market Cap of $635,059.22

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 29.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One RealTract token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDCM, IDAX and Mercatox. In the last seven days, RealTract has traded down 35.2% against the dollar. RealTract has a total market capitalization of $635,059.22 and $711.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RealTract Token Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract . RealTract’s official website is realtract.network . RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDCM and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

