Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Holdings Increased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 510.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,471 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.29% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $175,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.46.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.96 on Friday, reaching $580.36. The stock had a trading volume of 714,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,533. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $619.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 3,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.39, for a total transaction of $2,007,586.68. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.46, for a total transaction of $455,504.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,689,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,405 shares of company stock valued at $113,100,147. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.