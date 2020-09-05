Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the July 30th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of Regional Health Properties stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. 20,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,864. Regional Health Properties has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.72.
Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter.
About Regional Health Properties
Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term healthcare through facility lease and sub-lease transaction. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.
