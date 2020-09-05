Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 273,900 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the July 30th total of 322,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In other news, insider William M. Fitzgerald II purchased 7,300 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $112,347.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,347. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 8,900 shares of company stock worth $136,075 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 75,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $66,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 12.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

RBNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of RBNC stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.86. 69,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,272. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. The company has a market cap of $232.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.32. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

