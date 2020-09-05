Reviewing First NBC Bank (OTCMKTS:FNBCQ) & Signature Bank (OTCMKTS:SBNY)

First NBC Bank (OTCMKTS:FNBCQ) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First NBC Bank and Signature Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First NBC Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Signature Bank $1.94 billion 2.80 $588.93 million $10.86 9.32

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First NBC Bank.

Volatility & Risk

First NBC Bank has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Bank has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First NBC Bank and Signature Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First NBC Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Signature Bank 0 3 9 1 2.85

Signature Bank has a consensus price target of $129.54, indicating a potential upside of 27.96%. Given Signature Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Signature Bank is more favorable than First NBC Bank.

Profitability

This table compares First NBC Bank and Signature Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First NBC Bank N/A N/A N/A Signature Bank 26.12% 10.74% 0.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of Signature Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of First NBC Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Signature Bank beats First NBC Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

First NBC Bank Company Profile

First NBC Bank Holding Co. engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, First NBC Bank. Its products and services include mortgage loans, commercial banking, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New Orleans, LA.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products. The company also offers loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans; real estate loans, such as loans secured by commercial and residential properties, and construction and land loans; temporary financing for commercial and residential properties; letters of credit; and personal lines of credit and loans to acquire personal assets, as well as asset-based lending, mortgages, home equity loans, and credit card accounts. In addition, it provides investment, brokerage, and asset management products and services; retirement products, such as individual retirement accounts and administrative services for retirement vehicles, which include pension, profit sharing, and 401(k) plans to its clients, as well as business retirement accounts; and a range of financing and leasing products consisting of equipment, transportation, taxi medallion, commercial marine, and municipal and national franchise financing services. Further, the company offers wealth management services to its high net worth personal clients; and a range of individual and group insurance products that comprise health, life, disability, and long-term care insurance products as an agent. Additionally, it purchases, securitizes, and sells guaranteed portions of the U.S. small business administration loans. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 30 private client offices located in the New York metropolitan area, which included Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, Long Island, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, and Connecticut. Signature Bank was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

