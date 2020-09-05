Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the July 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 772,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other Rexnord news, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 71,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $2,257,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,261.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 4,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $142,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,491,550. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,307,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,651,000 after buying an additional 834,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,559,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,805,000 after buying an additional 563,528 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,601,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,769,000 after buying an additional 551,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,012,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,510,000 after buying an additional 330,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

RXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

Shares of NYSE:RXN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.47. 453,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10. Rexnord has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $35.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.35 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

