Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22,780 shares during the period.

REI stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.71. 1,800,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,445. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.31.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

