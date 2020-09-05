Rip Road Capital Partners LP Grows Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Rip Road Capital Partners LP grew its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 5.0% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 293.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.18. 6,780,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,332,708. The company has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.81, a P/E/G ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.74. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average is $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

