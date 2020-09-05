Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $979.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to announce $979.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $954.90 million. Sally Beauty reported sales of $965.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $3.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $705.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.08 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%.

SBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of SBH traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $21.98.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $121,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,567,672.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,500 shares of company stock worth $255,955. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 20,603,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,375 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 12,935,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,523,000 after purchasing an additional 285,371 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,067,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,972,000 after purchasing an additional 92,560 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,683,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,563,000 after buying an additional 1,564,565 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

