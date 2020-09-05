Sandell Asset Management Corp. Acquires 400 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sandell Asset Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.0% of Sandell Asset Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sandell Asset Management Corp.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 314.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,941,000 after buying an additional 29,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,688.62.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $50.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,591.04. 2,607,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,116.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,545.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,392.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

