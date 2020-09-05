Sandell Asset Management Corp. Boosts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sandell Asset Management Corp. raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 3.0% of Sandell Asset Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sandell Asset Management Corp.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 42.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 40,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 25,029 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.42.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total transaction of $42,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,694 shares in the company, valued at $594,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,631 shares of company stock worth $9,014,842. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $8.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.73. 30,247,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,479,072. The company has a market cap of $829.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

