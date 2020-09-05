Sandell Asset Management Corp. Reduces Holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Sandell Asset Management Corp. decreased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624,300 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment comprises approximately 1.6% of Sandell Asset Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sandell Asset Management Corp. owned about 0.34% of Caesars Entertainment worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $9,014,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $928,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 12,289,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CZR stock traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $49.81. 3,670,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,862,754. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $70.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 80.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.75 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.36.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

