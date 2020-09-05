Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Reduced by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,410 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 257.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,845.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 183.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,013,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,789,737. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

