Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,494 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 2.3% of Homrich & Berg’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Homrich & Berg owned 0.39% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $56,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $15,864,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,355.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,950,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,403 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 475.7% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,218,000 after acquiring an additional 755,030 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 842,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,278,000 after acquiring an additional 569,167 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $41,185,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,851. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.80. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $85.24.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.