Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $748.47 Million

Brokerages predict that Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) will report $748.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $752.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $744.00 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $712.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

NASDAQ:SIGI traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.43. 205,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,043. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day moving average is $53.38. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $80.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

