Senator Investment Group LP Acquires Shares of 300,000 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $22,731,000. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 0.23% of Darden Restaurants as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $89.28. 1,906,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,701. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -222.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. MKM Partners upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

