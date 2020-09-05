Senator Investment Group LP Has $79.83 Million Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Senator Investment Group LP cut its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738,085 shares during the quarter. Adaptive Biotechnologies makes up approximately 2.8% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Senator Investment Group LP owned 1.22% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $79,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11,430.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,243,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,283 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,522,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,284,000 after acquiring an additional 922,104 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 304.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,584,000 after acquiring an additional 666,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 389.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after acquiring an additional 562,170 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 730,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,453. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 107.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $748,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Louise Hill sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $59,792.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,392,874 shares of company stock valued at $97,041,875 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

