Senator Investment Group LP Makes New $5.20 Million Investment in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,201,000. Senator Investment Group LP owned 0.08% of RealPage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in RealPage by 570.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in RealPage by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in RealPage in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its position in RealPage by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get RealPage alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $12,970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,499,770.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $8,712,560.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,109,565.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 986,565 shares of company stock worth $63,013,539 over the last three months. 13.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

RP stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,025. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.74. RealPage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, analysts expect that RealPage Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.