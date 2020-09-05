Shannon River Fund Management LLC Buys 5,376 Shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 504,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the quarter. FinServ Acquisition makes up about 0.7% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings in FinServ Acquisition were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $959,000.

Shares of FinServ Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,229. FinServ Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

