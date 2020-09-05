Shannon River Fund Management LLC Has $74.40 Million Stock Holdings in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,467 shares during the period. InterDigital Wireless comprises 9.7% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned 4.26% of InterDigital Wireless worth $74,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

InterDigital Wireless stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.93. 238,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,549. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.57. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.12.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $54,477.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,747.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $40,579.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,633 shares of company stock valued at $374,281 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IDCC shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.