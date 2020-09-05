Shannon River Fund Management LLC Invests $13.75 Million in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 442,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,754,000. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 605,099 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $16,744,000 after buying an additional 346,199 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 317,225 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 120,936 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 506,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 110,467 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 534.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,178,072 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,614,000 after purchasing an additional 992,381 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.73.

UBER traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.24. 17,288,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,295,802. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.18. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.72) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Eckert bought 15,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $497,384.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $60,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $189,460 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.