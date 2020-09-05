Shannon River Fund Management LLC Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,401 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000. Zillow Group accounts for approximately 0.3% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,573,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,492 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 2,018.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,340,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 54,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.71.

Shares of ZG traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.44. 485,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,077. Zillow Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average of $55.36. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.19 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

