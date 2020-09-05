Shannon River Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 451,101 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,081,000. Expedia Group makes up approximately 4.9% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,887 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.23.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.80. 3,345,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $139.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.00 million. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post -9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.