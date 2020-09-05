Shannon River Fund Management LLC Reduces Position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,930 shares during the quarter. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. makes up approximately 0.5% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned 1.00% of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 47.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 22.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LORL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.13. 176,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,810. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $496.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.78.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

