Shannon River Fund Management LLC Takes Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 245,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,000. First American Financial makes up about 1.5% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned about 0.22% of First American Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,077,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,870,000 after acquiring an additional 523,440 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in First American Financial in the second quarter worth about $3,809,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 99.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 97,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 40.9% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.05. First American Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.49.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAF. TheStreet raised First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

