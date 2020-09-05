Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Short Interest Update

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 656,800 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the July 30th total of 748,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SHW traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $679.62. 618,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,170. The company’s 50-day moving average is $652.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $564.78. The company has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $699.81.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total value of $14,964,145.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,803,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,445,151 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,978,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,215,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $734.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $745.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.95.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

