Short Interest in American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) Declines By 14.7%

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 493,800 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the July 30th total of 578,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of AVD stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 64,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,749. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. Equities analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

In other American Vanguard news, Director Esmail Zirakparvar acquired 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $40,967.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,818.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 16,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $241,017.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,275.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 94.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 12.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 13,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.