Short Interest in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Grows By 14.1%

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the July 30th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $29.84. 525,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 44.35%. The business had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.55 million. Research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CUZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Cousins Properties by 38.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Cousins Properties by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 599,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 299.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,191,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after acquiring an additional 893,130 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at $2,922,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cousins Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,127,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,616,000 after acquiring an additional 117,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

