Short Interest in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Grows By 14.1%

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the July 30th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CUZ traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,543. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.90.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CUZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet cut Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.
Cousins Properties Company Profile
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.