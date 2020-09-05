Short Interest in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Grows By 14.1%

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the July 30th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUZ traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,543. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.55 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CUZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet cut Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

