Short Interest in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Declines By 18.7%

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the July 30th total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total transaction of $1,516,902.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,763.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $35,186,808.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,394,674.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $1,180,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,720,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,387. The stock has a market cap of $142.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91. Danaher has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $210.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

