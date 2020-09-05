Short Interest in LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Declines By 19.2%

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 707,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the July 30th total of 875,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 983.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 77.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 19.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

LSI Industries stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 75,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $173.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.59%. Equities research analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

