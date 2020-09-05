Short Interest in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Drops By 19.2%

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the July 30th total of 2,910,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MediciNova during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MediciNova by 39.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MediciNova by 121.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in MediciNova by 18.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MediciNova during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 21.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,396. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNOV shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MediciNova in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MediciNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MediciNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

