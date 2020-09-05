Short Interest in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Decreases By 18.7%

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the July 30th total of 3,630,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 795,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $395,454.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,130 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $286,704.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 36.0% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 216,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 476,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,260. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.71.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

