Short Interest in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Increases By 25.6%

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 318,800 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the July 30th total of 253,800 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Shares of QAD stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,914. QAD has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $929.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,114.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.29. QAD had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QAD will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QADA shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QAD in a report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on QAD from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded QAD from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. QAD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

In related news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 8,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $349,613.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,353,163.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anton Chilton sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $434,089.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,416.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QADA. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of QAD in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in QAD by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in QAD by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

