Short Interest in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Declines By 12.6%

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the July 30th total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in QCR during the second quarter worth $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 25.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in QCR during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in QCR by 164.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.52. 39,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,684. QCR has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $44.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.46.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. QCR had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $69.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QCR will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCRH. BidaskClub cut shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

