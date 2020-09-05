Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $104.33 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,605,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,064 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 0.9% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CVS Health worth $104,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,324,819,000 after buying an additional 251,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,245,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,139,748,000 after buying an additional 577,235 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,189,082,000 after buying an additional 8,837,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,343,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $732,357,000 after buying an additional 1,369,061 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $60.24. 8,579,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,146,087. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.03. The company has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

