Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $74.92 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $74,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,427,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,354,554,000 after purchasing an additional 81,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,329,835,000 after purchasing an additional 597,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,494,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,056,964,000 after purchasing an additional 415,264 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,915,490. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.14. 3,619,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $197.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

