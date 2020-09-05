Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $82.52 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $82,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,577,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,262,562,000 after acquiring an additional 424,795 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $596,586,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $422,596,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.95. 2,307,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,798. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.15 and a 200 day moving average of $183.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

