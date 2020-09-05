Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $79,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $79,769,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after purchasing an additional 623,604 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $48.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,581.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,770,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,487. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,544.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,391.18. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,108.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

