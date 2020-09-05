Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 640,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,081 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $85,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.00. 2,512,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,545. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.74. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,850.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.73.

In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $992,387.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,776 shares of company stock worth $17,322,864. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

