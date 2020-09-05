Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 126,754 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 622,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 126,754 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $78,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 76.6% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,464,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,861,000 after purchasing an additional 569,891 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,008,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,250,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,658. The company has a market cap of $129.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.19. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $148.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. BNP Paribas cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Charter Equity raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

