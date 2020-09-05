Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 606,251 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,070,451 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 606,251 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.3% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $143,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 63,702 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 164,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 803,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,583,000 after purchasing an additional 36,521 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 568,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,348,000 after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,869 shares of company stock worth $2,785,806. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

CSCO traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.82. The stock had a trading volume of 34,811,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,994,692. The stock has a market cap of $172.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

