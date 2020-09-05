Solana Hits Market Cap of $82.92 Million (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, Solana has traded down 38.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Solana coin can now be purchased for about $2.47 or 0.00024565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a market cap of $82.92 million and approximately $23.60 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00042794 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.50 or 0.05091249 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003851 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00032389 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00048311 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

SOL is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,620,634 coins and its circulating supply is 33,598,242 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Solana is solana.com . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

