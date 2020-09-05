Solana Trading Down 11.9% This Week (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Solana coin can now be bought for about $3.55 or 0.00033732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a market cap of $119.13 million and approximately $17.73 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Solana has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00042580 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006230 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $588.69 or 0.05600238 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034904 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003603 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

SOL is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,620,765 coins and its circulating supply is 33,598,370 coins. Solana’s official website is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars.

