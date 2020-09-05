South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSB shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of SSB stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,259. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.10. South State has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that South State will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. South State’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In other South State news, Director David G. Salyers purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Also, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in South State during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in South State during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in South State by 388.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in South State by 34.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in South State during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

