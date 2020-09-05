STPAY Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.09 Million (STP)

STPAY (CURRENCY:STP) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, STPAY has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. STPAY has a market capitalization of $165.87 million and $1.09 million worth of STPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STPAY token can now be bought for $38.30 or 0.00364379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00042580 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006230 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $588.69 or 0.05600238 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034904 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003603 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

STPAY Profile

STPAY is a token. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. STPAY’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,330,437 tokens. STPAY’s official Twitter account is @stashpay . STPAY’s official website is stpay.org . STPAY’s official message board is t.me/stpaychannel

Buying and Selling STPAY

STPAY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

