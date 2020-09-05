Swarm City (SWT) Price Hits $0.0526 on Major Exchanges

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Swarm City token can now be bought for about $0.0526 or 0.00000501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm City has a total market cap of $449,143.86 and $5,388.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00042580 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006230 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $588.69 or 0.05600238 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034904 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003603 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Swarm City Token Profile

SWT is a token. It launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

