Swipe (SXP) Market Cap Hits $122.13 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $122.13 million and approximately $166.39 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 47% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00016535 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00107746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00041124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.09 or 0.01565965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00185914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000295 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00169830 BTC.

Swipe’s total supply is 289,969,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,166,934 tokens. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token

Swipe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

